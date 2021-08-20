Paula Abdul Discusses Using TikTok To Share Fun And Laughter While Also Giving Back To Her Childhood Dance Teacher.

Paula Abdul opened up about her TikTok experience and what she did to repay her childhood dancing instructor.

The iconic dancer and choreographer recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her love for TikTok. She has thousands of views on each of her entries on the social media app. On Instagram, the “Masked Dancer” judge has over 418.3K followers and 1.6 million likes.

“It’s been a lot of fun! “Doing these TikToks has been an added bonus of joy, fun, and laughter,” the 59-year-old actress told ET. “I deal with a lot of incredibly great young people who are natural directors and editors.”

She went on to say that she has been working with “amazing” young kids who are taking over TikTok and social media for her material. She pointed out that dancing with others is beneficial to both parties.

“It’s been such a delight for them to learn a dance from me,” she said. “And them educating me, it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve been having a great time.”

Abdul’s most recent TikTok video is a dance collaboration with Sharlize True, a dancer, actor, and model, and her sister Shariah True.

“Are we on our way to Hollywood?…

If you see it, leave a comment!” she added in the description.

Abdul has earned the title of “Queen of TikTok.” Her admirers and followers are continually complimenting her dance videos.

One person exclaimed, “You are 10 times better than everyone else you dance with!”

“The best moves are always the best moves. Another person remarked, “I love this.”

In the meantime, Abdul discussed her efforts to repay her childhood ballet teacher, Dean Barlow. For an all-new episode of “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” she surprised him by refurbishing his Los Angeles recreation center.

“Dean Barlow has been a constant in my life. He’s been in my life since I was seven and a half years old,” she stated. “You have your father, and then you have your TV father — Gene Kelly was my TV father – and then Dean Barlow was the next closest masculine figure in my life.”

She went on to say that Barlow means a lot to her, her sister, and probably everyone who has taken a dancing class from him in the San Fernando Valley. She went on to say that Barlow has been a part of her career, having choreographed the tap sections of her music videos.

CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation” features Abdul as the host. She stated that she is playing the role. Brief News from Washington Newsday.