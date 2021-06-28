Paul Walker was the “guiding spirit” for the new film “F9,” according to Vin Diesel.

The Fast & Furious franchise comes to a close with F9. Even though Paul Walker died in 2013, his character, Brian O’Conner, is still alive in the movies. Walker was a key component of the new film, according to Vin Diesel.

Since Mia (Jordana Brewster) returns to assist Dom, the new film will have to handle Brian. In F9, Diesel discussed keeping Walker’s memory alive.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “That certainly has to happen.” “I can’t imagine continuing this narrative without my brother Pablo’s soul as the guiding spirit in a Fast film.”

Justin Lin, the film’s director, affirmed that his character is still alive. With the tenth film, the franchise is likewise coming to an end.

Lin told Entertainment Weekly, “The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this reality deserves to be addressed.” “We’re treating F9 as the first film of the final chapter, and it’s something I’m thinking about at the moment, and how we can properly convey his presence while remaining respectful.”

The director continued, “So it’s always ongoing. I feel like in 9, we’ve done it in a way that I feel good about, but, as we go into trying to wrap up the saga, it’s something that I will continue to always be thinking through.”

‘F9’ brings back many stars from the past

The trailer for F9 showed the family will reunite including some stars from the past. That includes Han (Sung Kang), who first appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He was then brought back for sequels. Han was assumed to be dead after Deckard Shaw…