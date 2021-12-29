Paul Sinha of The Chase apologizes profusely to the participants.

On The Chase, Paul Sinha was full of apologies after narrowly defeating tonight’s team.

Joe, Lindsay, Katie, and Mandy were all hoping to win big and walk away with a large sum of money.

The squad got off to a good start, with Joe collecting a $5,000 prize.

The Chaser has blown Bradley Walsh away. Jenny Ryan’s new appearance Lindsay, a retired GP, demonstrated his class by winning £8,000 in the cash builder and advancing to the final.

Katie increased the prize pool by £4,000, while Mandy was eliminated by The Sinnerman after winning £7,000 in the cash builder.

The team achieved a respectable 19 steps during the last chase, thanks largely to Lindsay’s assistance.

After Paul answered three questions incorrectly, it appeared that they would win the jackpot.

The Sinnerman, though, managed to attain the team’s score of 19 with one second left on the clock.

Paul, on the other hand, was well aware of the final’s complexity.

“I got lucky,” he said, “because you played beautifully.”

“I’m sorry, I’m truly, really sorry,” Paul said as Joe, Lindsay, and Katie’s £19,000 was taken away.

Given how close the battle was, spectators were equally concerned for the team.

Harris wrote on Twitter: “#TheChallenge OMG, what a thrilling conclusion!!! Lindsay, you put up a show!” According to Thomas: “Oh my goodness!! Paul, you did a fantastic job with the ending.” A third person wrote: “There’s only one second left! You left us hanging right there, Paul!” “Phenomenal finish by the Sinnerman,” Wayne said.