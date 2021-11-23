Paul Sinha, according to Darragh Ennis of The Chase, “would never forgive him.”

On today’s episode of The Chase, Darragh was up against Amy, Matthew, Richard, and Abigail.

Amy, the first player, easily defeated The Menace, leaving Darragh on the defensive.

Matthew was up next, with a good cash builder of $5,000.

Matthew, on the other hand, ignored his teammates’ advise and accepted the low offer of £1,000 in the head to head match.

When the Chaser and Matthew were up against Darragh in the second round, host Bradley Walsh asked them a question concerning a Pet Shop Boy’s cover.

After seeing a Channel 4 drama with the similar title, Matthew chose the correct answer of It’s A Sin.

Darragh, on the other hand, chose the incorrect response of Go West.

Darragh wrote on Twitter that Paul Sinha will never forgive him for misanswering the question.

He expressed himself as follows: “Paul Sinha is a tremendous fan of the Pet Shop Boys. He’ll never forgive me for making a mistake like that.” Fortunately, Darragh made amends in the final, eliminating Amy, Matthew, and Abigail and winning the £7000 prize pool.