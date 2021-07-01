Paul Sinha, a chaser, congratulates the player for ‘trapping’ his boyfriend.

The Sinnerman and Chase host Bradley Walsh were quick to respond to a Chase player’s plan for whatever money she earned on the show today.

Beth, a 22-year-old from the Isle of Wight, informed Bradley that she was a school administrator after four years in banking.

Beth stated that the theatre and pantomime were her genuine loves, and that she was now appearing in a pantomime as “Princess Primrose.”

Bradley asked her what she planned to do with whatever money she won, and she replied, “Well, he doesn’t know this, but I’d like to spend it on a wedding for myself and my future spouse.”

Bradley was taken aback and inquired about her boyfriend’s name.

“AJ, there’s some news for you,” Bradley stated after Beth said it was AJ.

“If you want to marry AJ, you’re going to need a few more quid,” Bradley stated. Beth went on to win a respectable £4,000 in her cash builder.

As Beth fought the Sinnerman in a head-to-head match, he made a remark about Beth’s strategy.

“Congratulations on coming on national television to catch an unsuspecting boyfriend,” he remarked.

Beth chose to play for the £4,000 she had earned, but she was ejected by Paul and left empty-handed.

Bradley expressed his sympathies, saying, “I hope you and AJ are extremely happy together, provided you tell him.”