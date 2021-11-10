Paul Rudd Dethroned Chris Evans As The Sexiest Man Alive In 2021.

Chris Evans’ followers are furious that Paul Rudd has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021.

While the New York Post’s Page Six reported last week that Evans had landed the coveted Sexiest Man Alive cover of People magazine, Stephen Colbert revealed on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” that the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actor was the Marvel star who received the honor.

Before ultimately announcing Rudd as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive, Colbert observed how this year’s estimates ranged from Evans to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Fans rushed to Twitter to congratulate Rudd and applaud the magazine’s decision to include him on the cover this year.

“Paul Rudd is either a legendary mystic or a true Highlander. I’m curious as to how many heads Paul Rudd has amassed. Is he meant to fight Jared Leto? There can only be one “one person remarked

Another fan said, “He wins every year in my book.”

“Finally, a decision I agree with,” said a third.

Evans’ supporters were sad that the “Captain America” star didn’t win, but they nonetheless congratulated him on his victory.

“‘Yes!’ I exclaimed when I heard Chris Evans had been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

But they were mistaken, and Paul Rudd is to blame… To be honest, I’m not upset about it “a single individual wrote

“I respectfully recognize Paul Rudd as the only man who deserves to succeed Chris Evans as the sexiest man alive!” another wrote.

Evans was scheduled to accept the mantle last year, but employers delayed it after he mistakenly shared an image of his penis online in September 2020, according to Page Six, which claimed to have learnt from “several sources” that he will be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Evans’ fans were ecstatic at the time, with some even wondering why it took the magazine so long to feature the “Gifted” actor on its Sexiest Man Alive cover.

In the meanwhile, Rudd’s win follows that of fellow Marvel actor Michael B. Jordan, who won the award last year.

Rudd claimed in an interview with People that he is having trouble accepting the title, saying that there were many guys who earned it.

“I do have enough awareness to realize that when people learn I’ve been chosen for this, they’re going to be like, ‘What?'” he told the site. “This isn’t phony modesty. There are a lot of individuals who should have gotten this before me.” The Washington Newsday Brief News reports.