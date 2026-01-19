Paul Feig Confirmed to Direct ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ Amid Busy Schedule

After years of speculation, it’s official: Paul Feig is set to direct the long-awaited third installment of the Mamma Mia! franchise. The announcement, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the musical series, was confirmed in a recent interview with actress Amanda Seyfried.

Feig, best known for his directorial work on hits such as Bridesmaids, The Heat, and A Simple Favor, has signed on for the project despite his already packed schedule. Feig is also slated to shoot The Housemaid 2 this spring and continue work on the third installment of A Simple Favor. His return to the limelight comes after a few years of less successful projects, including Last Christmas and The School for Good and Evil, which were panned by critics and relegated to streaming platforms.

Franchise’s Return Finally Greenlit

The confirmation of Feig’s involvement follows consistent chatter within the industry and excitement from the franchise’s cast. Universal Pictures has reportedly given the green light to Mamma Mia! 3, although the production start date remains unannounced. In the meantime, lead star Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Sophie in both previous films, continues to rally for the project, sharing her enthusiasm with fans and colleagues alike.

Christine Baranski, who plays Tanya, has also teased her return, mentioning that she has heard early plot ideas. Similarly, Stellan Skarsgård, who plays Bill, has suggested that Meryl Streep’s character, Donna, who died in the second film, could make a return in some form. Seyfried has also expressed interest in casting new stars, naming Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney as potential additions to the cast in roles connected to Sophie’s family.

While the details remain scarce, it’s clear that the third Mamma Mia! film is generating significant buzz. With Feig at the helm, fans can expect a fresh yet familiar approach to the beloved musical series. For now, all eyes are on Universal to reveal the next steps in the production process as anticipation for the film grows.