Patrick Dempsey’s Exit Explained in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Book: ‘He Was Terrorizing The Set’

According to a new book, Patrick Dempsey was fired from the hit medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” due to “HR difficulties.”

Details of Dempsey’s departure from Grey’s Anatomy were revealed in an excerpt from Lynette Rice’s book “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.” The author spoke with members of the cast and crew of the popular ABC medical drama to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes.

According to the unofficial book, Dempsey’s beloved character Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Dempsey) was killed off in Season 11 due to “HR concerns.” Rice found out about it after communicating with his co-stars and the show’s executive producers.

“There were challenges with human resources. It wasn’t even close to being sexual. He was terrorizing the set in a way. Based on an excerpt acquired by The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer James D. Parriott said of Dempsey’s departure, “Some cast members had all kinds of PTSD with him.”

“He had this grip on the set where he knew he could halt production and frighten the audience. We held sessions with the network and studio when they came down. I believe he had just finished the show. He despised the inconvenient nature of having to come in every day and work. He and Shonda [Rhimes] were at odds with one other.”

Ellen Pompeo was unhappy with Dempsey at times, according to Jeannine Renshaw, the show’s co-executive producer, since he would complain about being on set for “too late” or “too long” although she had twice as many sequences in an episode as he did.

“When I brought it up with Patrick, I would tell him to have a look around. ‘These people have been here since 6:30 a.m.,’ says the narrator. He’d say, ‘Oh, yeah,'” Renshaw was willing to share. “He’d figure things out. It’s just that actors have a tendency to see things through their own eyes. He has the personality of a child. He’s always asking, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ He is literally bursting at the seams as he sits and waits. He wishes to be out on the track in his race car or doing anything enjoyable. He’s the kid that wants to go outside for recess.”

Meanwhile, an unidentified crew member expressed sympathy for Dempsey. The crew member stated that he admired the actor and that he was the “Lone Ranger.” According to the anonymous insider, the actresses were given all of Dempsey’s power and would rush to Rhimes to complain about him being late for work or being a nightmare.

