Patricia Clarkson Joins Scorsese’s ‘What Happens at Night’ Cast

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film What Happens at Night has added acclaimed actress Patricia Clarkson to its growing ensemble cast. She will join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the film, with Mads Mikkelsen also rumored to appear. The project is being produced by Apple Studios.

New Story from Scorsese

Based on Peter Cameron’s novel, What Happens at Night is a dream-like narrative that follows a married American couple who travel to a quiet, snow-covered European town to adopt a baby. During their stay in a nearly deserted hotel, they encounter strange figures, including a flamboyant singer, a corrupt businessman, and a charismatic faith healer. These encounters disrupt both their marriage and their grip on reality.

The film is being adapted by screenwriter Patrick Marber, known for his work on Closer, and is slated to begin production next month in Prague. The nine-week shoot will also include a portion in New York City, with filming wrapping in March. Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto will take the helm behind the camera. As of now, more cast announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with several key supporting roles still to be filled.

Clarkson’s Role and Career Highlights

Clarkson, an actress long recognized for her strength in independent cinema, brings a wealth of experience to the film. Known for her roles in Pieces of April, The Station Agent, and Dogville, Clarkson has built a career around portraying complex, often understated characters. Her inclusion in Scorsese’s film is expected to infuse the project with her signature intelligence, skepticism, and unsentimental presence.

Scorsese, who hasn’t worked on a film since Killers of the Flower Moon wrapped production in 2021, is returning to the director’s chair after a brief hiatus. Apple Studios is reportedly aiming for a 2027 release for the film, which is expected to further cement the director’s legacy in modern cinema.