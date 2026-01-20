Pathé UK Appoints Claudia Yusef and Emma Luffingham to Strengthen Film and TV Operations

Pathé UK has made significant hires in a bid to expand its film and TV portfolio. Claudia Yusef, previously a commissioning executive at BBC Film, and Emma Luffingham, former head of development at World Productions, have been appointed as creative directors for film and TV, respectively.

Strategic Shift Back to Film

Yusef and Luffingham will report directly to Pathé UK co-CEOs Ben Browning and Faith Penhale. Browning, who joined from FilmNation, has been leading the company’s revamped focus on English-language film. Pathé UK’s recent pivot toward TV has seen the company building an extensive UK TV slate, but the appointment of Yusef signals a renewed commitment to the film sector. Pathé UK’s notable past projects include award-winning films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Queen, and Philomena.

During her time at BBC Film, Yusef executive produced several acclaimed projects, such as The End We Start From and In Camera. Her extensive experience in film production will be invaluable as Pathé returns to its roots in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Luffingham brings a wealth of experience from World Productions, where she was responsible for overseeing the company’s drama slate. She executive produced the hit shows Malpractice and Karen Pirie, and will now be focused on expanding Pathé UK’s premium TV offerings.

Pathé’s French slate is already making waves with high-profile projects, including Bunker, starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and the upcoming Netflix series Les Brumes, currently being filmed in France and Ireland.

Both Yusef and Luffingham expressed excitement about joining Pathé at such a pivotal moment. Yusef described the opportunity as an “honour,” highlighting the company’s prestigious legacy, while Luffingham spoke of her admiration for Penhale’s work and her enthusiasm for growing the TV slate alongside her.

Ben Browning and Faith Penhale praised their new hires, noting that both Yusef and Luffingham possess exceptional creative networks and proven track records. Their arrival, the co-CEOs said, signals Pathé’s strong ambitions in the UK market and its exciting next chapter in both film and television.