Part 2 of our exclusive interview with David Price on Tyson Fury, fear of failure, and the magic of boxing.

Tyson Fury is a professional boxer with a near-perfect record.

The lineal world heavyweight champion has won 31 of his 32 fights, with the one blemish, a draw with Deontay Wilder, widely regarded as being exceedingly kind to the American.

In a boxing ring, however, Fury has known defeat.

In the 2006 ABA championships, David Price, the large Orrible heavyweight from Liverpool who has announced his retirement at the age of 38, outpointed Fury 22-8. He is the last Englishman to defeat Tyson Fury, and with a fight with Anthony Joshua looming closer than ever, he may become the only Englishman to ever hold the title.

Price doesn’t usually wear it as a badge of honor.

“Beating Tyson Fury when he was 18 is not something I’m going to celebrate,” he says. “However, I was a young man at the time, and he was a world bronze medalist.” If you watch the battle, you’ll notice that it was a good one.

“I had to be close to my best to beat him the way I did because he has certainly demonstrated how good he is since then, but he had something about him even back then.” I’d seen a lot of young upstarts come and go, so when I first sparred him, I said to myself, “I’m going to put this man in his place.” He, on the other hand, was unique. That was something I was aware of.

“I never expected him to do what he’s done.” I didn’t see it coming, but I knew he was better than the other up-and-coming fighters.” That has been proven numerous times by Fury. Price was undefeated as a professional, and there was a time when the Scouser, not the Gypsy King, was being tipped for world title belts.

Back-to-back defeats by Tony Thompson in 2013 shattered their aspirations, just as a meeting with Fury was being planned. Price, on the other hand, has no regrets.

He said, “I don’t look back on what might have been.”

“Rather than fight me, Tyson vacated the British belt in 2012.” That was a great decision at the time because it was the perfect moment for me to defeat Tyson Fury. “It was me.” “The summary comes to an end.”