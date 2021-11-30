Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Spoilers: Returning to Asura.

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 21, Rudeus and his companions Eris and Ruijerd are on their way to Asura after waving farewell to Lilia and Aisha. “Turning Point 2” is the title of the new episode. Rudeus and his companions are returning to his homeland. Episode 21 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” is expected to follow their trip as they meet new and interesting personalities such as Orsted.

Rudeus was imprisoned in a room where no one may use magic in Episode 20 of the anime. He struggled hard but was unable to flee, and wished that his buddies could come to his aid.

Later, a man named Zanoba Shirone arrived before Rudeus, introducing himself as the third prince of Shirone.

He showed him a Ruijerd figurine and inquired about where he got it. He also showed him a Roxy figurine that he had discovered four years earlier in Shirone’s market.

He explained to Rudeus that his brother had bought it from a wandering vendor. Roxy was a court magician in Shirone before fleeing owing to Zanoba’s brother’s mistreatment and sexual harassment.

Zanoba then went on to compliment Roxy’s figurine, saying the creator did an excellent job. Rudeus was relieved that all of his figure-making practice had paid off in this realm.

In other news, Ruijerd and Eris discovered that Prince Pax had kidnapped the families of the garrisons.

They had been frustrated because they couldn’t stand up to the prince. Ruijerd and Eris were asked to assist the garrisons.

“Rudeus is in grave straits, imprisoned by a tyrant prince in a magic-proof jail. But, just when it appears like all is lost, an unexpected guest arrives with an odd request. Is it possible for Rudeus to negotiate his way out of this one?” Hulu’s official synopsis for Episode 20 can be found here.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

The 21st episode of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” will premiere on Sunday. Hulu and Funimation will broadcast the episode.