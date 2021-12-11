Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Live Stream: [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 22, Rudeus and his allies have returned to Fittoa territory. “Dreams and Reality” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 22 were released on the official website. They’ve returned to Fittoa territory, but Rudeus’ hometown, Buena, has become a wasteland, and the town of Roa, where the Boreas family used to live, has become a refugee camp for those caught up in the teleport incident.

Eris meets Rudeus and the two are likely to prepare their next move after reconciling with Ghislaine and butler Alphonse and learning about the present situation of Fittoa territory and the Boreas family.

Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd continued their trek over cold mountains in Episode 21 of the anime “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.”

Eris and Ruijerd sparred on their travel, and the latter advised her to refer to herself as a warrior due of her great fighting talents.

Suddenly, they ran into someone named Orsted, who had heard of Eris and Ruijerd but had never heard of Rudeus.

They were perplexed and inquired about Orsted’s knowledge of Eris and Ruijerd. Orsted continued to question Rudeus about Greyrats and his parents, despite his lack of interest.

According to Hulu, the official synopsis for Episode 21 reads, “Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd are nearing the end of their voyage, but an unexpected encounter in a snowy mountain pass threatens to bring a premature end to their adventures.”

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

Fans can watch Episode 22 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” on Funimation and Hulu. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.