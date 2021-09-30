Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Rudeus Greyrat and his companions travel to the Demon Continent in the second season of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.”

Spoiler stills and a summary for “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 12 have been revealed on the official website. The narrative depicts Rudeus and his companions arriving to Wind Port, the Demon Continent’s southernmost port city.

Rudeus, Eris Boreas Greyrat, and Ruijerd Superdia set sail from Wind Port for the Milis Continent. However, due to the presence of the Superd tribe, they must pay a large sum of money.

Hitogami arrives in Rudeus’ dream in Episode 12 of “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” and tells him something. Rudeus sees a fascinating female the next day while roaming through town.

“Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” is a game about a jobless reincarnation. Manabu Okamoto, who is also in charge of the series composition, is directing Part 2. Kazutaka Sugiyama and Mizuki Takahashi designed the characters. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is the composer of the series’ music.

The anime is based on Rifujin na Magonote and Shirotaka’s light novel of the same name.

“The narrative of a 34-year-old underachiever who is run over by a bus does not end there. Rudy, reincarnated as a newborn in a new universe, will grab every opportunity to live the life he’s always desired. He’s heading on an incredible adventure—with all of his previous experience intact—armed with new companions, some newly acquired magical powers, and the bravery to do the things he’s always dreamed of!” Funimation’s official series summary can be found here.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen

On Funimation, fans can watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 12 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.