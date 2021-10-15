Part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ is now available to watch online. [Spoilers] How to Watch Online

Due to a misunderstanding, the Beast Tribe captures Rudeus Greyrat. In “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 14, he is hopeful Eris and Ruijerd Superdia will come to his rescue. “No Such Thing As A Free Lunch” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 14 have been revealed on the official website. Rudeus is kept in the same cell as Geese, a member of the Demon Tribe.

Geese is currently serving time in prison for gambling cheating. Meanwhile, Rudeus is attempting to break out of prison with the help of Geese.

Roxy Migurdia, Talhand, and Elinalise Dragonroad were searching for Rudeus and the others in the last episode. However, while looking for clues, Roxy heard about Dead End.

Dead End was a real person, Roxy warned Elinalise, and they needed to be cautious. She did, however, remind them of their mission: to locate Zenith, Aisha, Lilia, and Rudeus.

Roxy, on the other hand, was looking forward to finally meeting Rudeus after such a long time.

Rudeus and Ruijerd’s quest to free the kidnapped children took up the second half of the episode. Rudeus, on the other hand, was kidnapped by Beast Tribe members.

Yumi Uchiyama plays Rudeus Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Toshiyuki Morikawa plays Paul Greyrat, Lynn plays Lillia Greyrat, Daisuke Namikawa plays Ruijerd Superdia, Konomi Kohara plays Roxy Migurdia, Ai Kakuma plays Eris Boreas Greyrat, Ai Kayano plays Sylphiette, Hisako Kanemoto plays Zen Ghislaine Dedoldia is played by Megumi Toyoguchi, Perugius Dola is played by Rikiya Koyama, Kishirika Kishirisu is played by Yuka Iguchi, and Sauros Boreas Greyrat is played by Binbin Takaoka.

On Funimation, fans can watch “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Episode 14 online. On Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.