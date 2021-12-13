Park So Dam, the star of “Record Of Youth,” has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Park So Dam, the star of “Record of Youth,” has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid carcinoma. Her management company, Artist Company, released a statement on Monday stating that the actress would no longer be participating in promotional activities for her next film “Special Delivery,” as she needed to focus on her recuperation from surgery.

“Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a routine health assessment, and she underwent surgery as recommended by her doctor,” according to the statement. “Actor Park So Dam is very unhappy that she will not be able to be with fans who have waited and offered support as the long-awaited ‘Special Delivery’ premieres soon.” So Dam will continue to cheer on the debut of “Special Delivery” even if she will be unable to participate in the promotional activities for her film, according to the agency. “We extend our gratitude once again to the ‘Special Delivery’ performers and production team, as well as everyone who supports ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So Dam,” the statement reads.

So Dam will continue to focus on her recuperation, according to her management, so she can greet her fans in good health in the future. “Her agency, Artist Company,” would do all possible to help the actress regain her health. “Thank you,” said the statement.

“Special Delivery,” a crime-action film starring So Dam as brilliant driver Eun Ha, will be released in theaters on January 12th. According to the film’s synopsis, she has a perfect track record when it comes to special deliveries, but things take a turn for the worst when she finds herself transporting human cargo in the shape of a little boy called Seo Won.

The synopsis claimed, “The upcoming film will follow Eun Ha and Seo Won as they flee for their life while being pursued by Kyung Pil, a corrupt police officer who moonlights as a mobster.”

So Dam’s character is seen in a high-stakes chase with the antagonist, who blocks her route with a gun, in the newly unveiled poster for the next film.

The poster’s caption stated, “She’s put everything on the line for a non-returnable special delivery.”