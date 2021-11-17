Park Seo-Joon, star of ‘The Marvels,’ wants to be a good role model for his fans.

Park Seo-Joon may have achieved levels of success that most of his peers in the industry can only dream of, yet he keeps himself grounded. At the very least, the star of “The Marvels” claims that he wants to be a “positive influence” on his followers by being selective about the parts he takes on TV and film productions.

“I feel proud when I hear that others have gained strength as a result of witnessing my effort, and I feel even more responsible when I understand that I might have a positive impact on someone. “I often think about whether I’m on the correct track and how I can improve as a person for those who watch my projects,” the “Itaewon Class” says “According to Soompi, actress remarked in the December cover issue of Korea’s Marie Claire.

When asked how he keeps growing as an actor, Park told the publication, “I like to branch out, even if it’s just a little, and I choose roles and films that allow me to express myself fully. I’d like to try out all of the roles that I’m capable of doing at my current age.” Park, 32, is now filming the fourth part of the “Marvels” franchise in England, opposite Brie Larson as the female superhero Captain Marvel.

In September, the “Parasite” actor arrived in London to begin filming the film. In an Instagram picture at the time, he gushed about London’s skyline, which earned over 1.5 million likes from adoring admirers.

The actor simply captioned his photo, “Before sunset.”

Although reports about his role in the next superhero film have been swirling since August, Awesome Entertainment just confirmed his appearance in “The Marvels” on Sept. 3, the day he boarded a plane to London.

Park had just finished filming “The Concrete Utopia,” in which he co-starred with Park Bo-Young and Lee Byung-Hun from “Strongwoman Do Bong-Soon.”

The catastrophe horror film is based on the popular webtoon “Joyful Outcast” and tells the story of a town trying to live after a powerful earthquake. Park portrays a dedicated public servant who aids Lee’s character in assisting residents in rebuilding their lives and protecting quake survivors from strangers.

Park revealed his key to being a successful action star in a different interview.

“It’s more like choreography in a musical, so you get to practice that,” the “Fight For My Way” actress explained. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.