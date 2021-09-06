Park Seo-Joon, star of the film “Parasite,” will appear in a new Marvel film.

Park Seo-Joon, a South Korean actor, has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is now filming a new superhero picture in the United States.

Park’s management organization, Awesome ENT, verified the report, claiming that the actor arrived in the United States on September 3 to begin filming for his role in the “Captain Marvel” sequel, “The Marvels.”

Park’s name was previously featured among the cast of “The Marvels” on IMDb in July, even before Awesome ENT confirmed his appearance in the film.

“We appreciate all of the interest and support that Park Seo-Joon has received as he takes on this new task. We understand that many people are eager about the title of the film in which he will star, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we intend to share those facts at a later date,” Awesome ENT stated in a statement reported by Soompi.

Park joins Claudia Kim (Kim Soo-Hyun), who acted in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and Ma Dong-Suk, who starred in this year’s “Eternals,” as the third South Korean actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor finished filming for his role in the upcoming film “Concrete Utopia,” which chronicles the story of earthquake survivors in a Seoul flat, before heading to the United States. Park portrays Min-Seong, a government employee who assists the survivors amid the crisis.

He’s also been in a number of popular love dramas, including “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” “Fight for My Way,” and “Itaewon Class.”

He also starred in the Academy Award-winning picture “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-Ho.

Nia de Costa will direct “The Marvels,” which is set to be released in 2022, according to IMDb. Brie Larson will play “Captain Marvel,” with Samuel L. Jackson and Teyonah Paris.

In June, the 32-year-old actor celebrated his tenth year in the entertainment profession. Every project, Park stated at the time, was a turning point in his career because it helped him grow as an artist.

“When I do interviews, I’m frequently asked which project was a watershed moment for me, but I consider every project to be a watershed moment for me. My feelings on a project may differ from objective indicators or other people’s reactions. Projects are frequently categorized into successful and less successful categories based on numbers. Every project, however, is unique. Brief News from Washington Newsday.