Paris Hilton Shifts Focus from Fame to Advocacy and Legal Reform

Paris Hilton, once the iconic figure of the 2000s’ tabloid culture, has dramatically redefined her public persona, emerging as a powerful advocate for those who have suffered in silence. This shift comes as Hilton actively pushes for legislative change, following years of personal trauma and intense media scrutiny. Her recent efforts are not only fueled by her own experiences but also by her determination to bring attention to underrepresented victims of abuse.

From Trauma to Action

On January 25, 2026, Hilton reflected on her journey with Sky News, sharing how the abuse she endured as a teenager at controversial behavior camps inspired her to advocate for change. “The shame instilled in these places muzzled victims, preventing them from speaking out,” Hilton explained. The pain she experienced at these camps—characterized by severe mistreatment—has become the driving force behind what she now calls “the most meaningful work of my life.” The flood of support she received after her 2020 documentary, *This Is Paris*, confirmed the profound impact of her vulnerability. Survivors, many of whom had been silenced for years, expressed deep gratitude for Hilton’s willingness to speak out.

*This Is Paris* brought the harsh realities of the “troubled teen industry” into the public eye, showcasing Hilton’s painful memories of being force-fed medication, subjected to “parent-approved kidnapping,” and enduring sexual abuse. Since the documentary’s release, Hilton has become a vocal advocate, helping change 15 state laws and passing two federal bills aimed at protecting children from similar abuse. Despite the progress, Hilton remains resolute in her fight, pointing out that the issue extends beyond the United States and continues globally.

Hilton’s advocacy efforts have now expanded to combatting nonconsensual A.I. pornography, often referred to as “deepfakes.” On January 22, 2026, she stood in front of the U.S. Capitol urging lawmakers to pass the DEFIANCE Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at giving victims a legal recourse to sue those responsible for creating and distributing doctored images. “When I was 19, a private video of mine was shared without my consent,” Hilton shared. “It wasn’t a scandal, it was abuse.” The bill, which has already passed the Senate, is expected to be voted on by the House Judiciary Committee soon.

At the Capitol, Hilton was joined by Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laurel Lee, who echoed her calls for justice. “We can stop this harm,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. Lee emphasized the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable. If passed, the DEFIANCE Act will provide critical protections to victims of digital exploitation.

A Shift from Public Scrutiny to Advocacy

Hilton’s path to activism was paved with relentless public scrutiny. In the early 2000s, she was often the target of harsh media coverage, a time she now describes as both painful and formative. “I never gave myself credit for surviving back then. It was brutal,” Hilton recalled. She recognizes, however, that the environment has improved for women in the public eye, noting that today’s stars don’t face the same level of harsh judgment.

This shift in the media landscape is reflected in her upcoming documentary, *Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir*, which is set to hit cinemas on January 30, 2026. The film provides a retrospective on Hilton’s career, celebrating her music, including her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind.” Despite the personal challenges she has faced, Hilton looks back at her legacy with pride, particularly in how she was ahead of her time in fashion and reality television.

Yet, 2025’s Malibu fires, which destroyed her beach house, cast a shadow over the making of *Infinite Icon*. Despite this loss, Hilton remains determined to share her story through both art and advocacy. Reflecting on her career, she noted, “I’ve always been ahead of my time, even through fashion and reality shows. Now I see so many people inspired by it.”

As Hilton prepares to return to the public eye, she does so not only as a former socialite but as a survivor and advocate for change. Her journey exemplifies the transformative power of speaking out about abuse and the profound impact of turning personal pain into positive action.