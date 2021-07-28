Paris Hilton Responds to Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’ll Wait Until After The Wedding,’ she says.

Paris Hilton has spoken out about reports that she is expecting her first child.

Hilton has expressed a desire to become a mother in the future. However, the 40-year-old actress addressed a report that she was pregnant on her “This Is Paris” podcast on Tuesday morning, stating that she is not expecting a baby with fiancé Carter Reum — “yet.”

After her wedding, Hilton claimed she “can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

“I also awoke to approximately 3,000 texts, and all five of my iPhones are exploding with people wishing me congratulations and expressing their joy for me, and yes, I’ve heard from folks I haven’t heard from in years. People quoted her as saying, “Thank you everyone for all the messages.” “It’s been a hectic day today, so I haven’t had a chance to respond to everyone yet, but yes, I am expecting triplets….” I’m really looking forward to becoming a mother.”

Hilton said, “Actually.”

“I’m joking, of course. I am not pregnant at this time. I’m going to wait till after the wedding. My dress is now being created, and I want to make sure it looks amazing and fits correctly, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The reality star stated she has no idea where the pregnancy rumors originated, but that she is used to baseless claims about her personal life spreading at this time.

“People constantly make up rumors, and after being in the industry for as long as I have, I’m used to it,” Hilton explained. “… You can’t always trust what you read on the internet. Over the years of just being in this profession, I’ve absolutely learnt that.”

Hilton also revealed that she wants to name her daughter London. But, while she had a son’s name in mind, she did not announce it on her show.

“At the moment, the only thing in the oven is my ‘sliving’ lasagna!” she said, promoting her new Netflix show “Cooking with Paris” and using a term she famously invented as a combination of “slaying” and “living.”

On the same day, Nicky Hilton, Hilton’s sister, addressed the rumors, stating they were “not genuine.”

After more than a year of dating, Hilton and Reum, both 40, got engaged on Feb. 13.

Hilton’s statement in January that she was having IVF procedures may have sparked the pregnancy speculations. However, it appears that she will have to postpone her reproductive intentions for the time being. Brief News from Washington Newsday.