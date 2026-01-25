Paris Hilton Reflects on Past Trauma and Pop Culture Legacy in New Documentary

Paris Hilton is stepping into a new phase of her life, one where she is using her fame and personal experiences to advocate for vulnerable youth. In her upcoming documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, set to debut on January 30, 2026, Hilton revisits her early days as a tabloid fixture and the pain of her youth, while also highlighting her ongoing advocacy work to reform the troubled teen industry.

Hilton, once synonymous with the Y2K celebrity culture, opens up about the trauma she endured at behavior camps during her adolescence. These facilities, which she describes as anything but therapeutic, subjected her to abuse that would stay with her for years. In a 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, she revealed the harrowing details of being sent to four youth facilities after a “parent-approved kidnapping,” where she was force-fed medications and sexually abused by staff. Hilton describes these experiences as a catalyst for the work she’s now doing to protect children from similar harm.

Speaking to Sky News, Hilton explained the shame she felt during those years, saying it was used to silence her. “These places really instill that shame in you where you are so ashamed that you don’t even want to speak about or talk about it, and that’s such a powerful muzzle for abusers,” she shared. Breaking this silence, she added, was a transformative experience that allowed her to help others come forward with their own stories. “It just showed me the power in being vulnerable and real,” she said, emphasizing that speaking out could make others feel safe enough to share their own experiences.

Advocacy and Legacy

Since revealing her past, Hilton has become a powerful voice in the fight against the troubled teen industry. She has testified before Congress multiple times, playing a key role in changing 15 state laws and helping pass two federal bills aimed at safeguarding children from similar abuses. “I’ve now changed 15 state laws and passed two federal bills to protect children so they don’t have to go through the pain and abuse that myself and so many others have, and that is the most meaningful work of my life,” Hilton said with pride.

But Hilton’s impact isn’t limited to her advocacy. Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir also offers a retrospective on Hilton’s pop culture influence, particularly in the realms of Y2K fashion and branding. At the documentary’s premiere, celebrities like Lizzo, James Charles, and Tiffany Haddish were eager to celebrate Hilton’s lasting impact. “I definitely invented Y2K fashion,” Hilton proclaimed, with Carmen Electra recalling iconic moments like Hilton’s signature Dior and Von Dutch looks. BBNO$ summed it up, saying, “The whole color of pink is Paris Hilton.”

Beyond fashion, Hilton’s entrepreneurial endeavors have also earned her acclaim. Tiffany Haddish praised Hilton’s long-running perfume line, while James Charles dubbed her “the OG influencer.” Hilton herself reflected on the importance of being unapologetic and embracing one’s individuality: “You can make your own box,” she said, emphasizing the importance of forging a unique path.

While Hilton’s journey has been marked by both triumph and difficulty, particularly in dealing with media scrutiny in the early 2000s, she has witnessed—and contributed to—a shift in the industry. “The industry has changed a lot from back then,” she said, noting that today’s women in the spotlight are no longer subjected to the same level of cruelty and judgment she faced.

For Hilton, the release of Infinite Icon marks the next chapter in her evolution, not just as a celebrity, but as a person. The documentary, which includes performances of her songs like the 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind,” also touches on the profound impact of the 2025 LA fires that destroyed her Malibu home. “It left a mark on the project,” she acknowledged.

As she continues her media tour for the documentary, which includes a scheduled appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on January 27, Hilton is using her platform for more than just personal gain. She is committed to her advocacy work, which she believes is a global issue, not limited to the United States.

Paris Hilton’s story is one of transformation, resilience, and speaking out—even when it’s painful. As Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir prepares to hit theaters, audiences will see not just a celebrity, but a survivor and changemaker redefining what it means to be an icon in the modern age.