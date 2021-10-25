Paris Hilton At Bridal Brunch Wears Toilet Paper Wedding Dress [Photos].

Paris Hilton wore a wedding gown made of toilet paper to an intimate bridal breakfast on Saturday. The celebration was held in the garden of the “This Is Paris” star’s Los Angeles home.

She and her sister-in-law Tessa Hilton acted as models for the event, in which visitors were separated into two groups and given five minutes to create a bridal gown out of toilet paper for them.

Before the marathon, Paris told her friends, “Don’t give me a harsh veil.”

Paris got a trendy 80s wedding gown with enlarged shoulders and a braided headpiece after five minutes, while Tessa got a floor-length gown with fingerless gloves and a veil after five minutes. Both wedding gowns were swiftly wrecked by the dogs of Paris, who ripped their trains apart after the game.

Paris wore a bridal-inspired costume under the toilet paper, which included a white little dress with a peekaboo cutout and long sheer sleeves. She accessorized her ensemble with white heart-shaped sunglasses, pumps, and a chic high ponytail.

Paris shared photos of her patio, which she had adorned with lush greenery and pink and white floral arrangements for the celebration, on her Instagram Stories. Black teacups hung from the ceiling, evoking “Alice in Wonderland,” which was also the inspiration for her recent bridal shower.

Portraits of Paris and her fiancé, Carter Reum, were also adorning cookies and sparkling water cans as part of the set-up. Harvest salad, small chocolate croissant cinnamon buns, and smoked salmon frittata were on the menu for the party.

The engagement of Paris and Reum made news in February when Reum proposed to his fiancée on a secluded island surrounded by family and friends. Paris and Reum had been close friends for 15 years before relationship allegations surfaced during a Golden Globes after-party in January 2020.

During the pandemic, Paris told People in an interview that they were able to strengthen their connection. She told the outlet, “We’ve gotten close.” “The amount of time we’ve spent together is equivalent to five years!” she said.