Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are planning to start a family. Sister Nicky says, ‘Pretty Soon.’

After her sister Paris Hilton married Carter Reum last month, Nicky Hilton is disclosing some of her sister’s future family plans.

During an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday to promote her Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection, the fashion designer, 38, said she expects Paris, 40, and her husband will have children “very soon.”

“I believe she will be an excellent mother. If her relationship with her dogs is any clue, they will be adored “Nicky revealed her sister to the site. “I believe this is something she’s been wanting for a long time.” Paris expressed her wish to become a mother even before she married Reum, who is also 40 years old.

She announced that she had been receiving IVF procedures during a January appearance on the “Trend Reporter” podcast. Reum and the DJ, according to the DJ, were already discussing baby names at the moment.

Paris remarked at the time, “I’m really eager to just go on to the next chapter of my life and really just have, like, a real life.”

“I truly believe that having a family and children is the ultimate goal in life. I haven’t had the opportunity to do so yet because I didn’t believe anyone deserved my love, but now that I’ve finally found someone who does, I can’t wait to take the next step.” The “Cooking with Paris” star recently told the New York Post that seeing her sister Nicky with her daughters Lily-Grace, 5, and Teddy, 3, with husband James Rothschild has made her “so thrilled” for the next phase of her life.

“I feel like I’ve spent my entire life focusing solely on my profession and work, rather than on my personal life. So I think it’s time for me to concentrate on the future, and I can’t wait to have children one day “Paris remarked.

Later, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that she intends to start a family in 2022. Paris also revealed that, while she enjoys working hard and running her “big enterprise,” after she has a child, she hopes to slow down and travel less.

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Paris was expecting her first child with Reum, but she denied the claims on her “This is Paris” podcast in July. She added that she wanted her wedding gown to fit her properly at the time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.