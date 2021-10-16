Paris Fury’s seamstress, who worked her magic on exquisite gowns just days before Tyson’s battle in Vegas.

Paris Fury’s fight night dress, which she wore to support husband Tyson in Las Vegas, was altered at the last minute, and the seamstress has spoken of her “pleasure” in being a part of the design.

Paris Fury’s glistening cobalt blue gown was praised as “simply gorgeous” as she saw Tyson defend his WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder last weekend.

Karen Storm, 59, from Lancaster, purchased the extensively photographed gown from Cinders Party Dress UK in Hale Village, Liverpool, and had it altered to fit her.

The mother of six took to Instagram to describe the ‘nervous moment’ building up to Tyson’s battle.

Paris penned: “Coming to Vegas may sound glamorous, but being a ‘boxing wife’ on match day is a strange mix of being surrounded by a great atmosphere and feeling completely nauseous – it’s so difficult to watch your husband go through it – but I know Tyson loves being in the ring.

“Choosing an outfit for ringside and getting ready is always a huge part of it for me; my regular style is a mix of high street and something a little different, and I’ve brought a few alternatives over with me to choose from on the day.

“The most important thing is that I’m there to support Tyson, and one of the things I do is have the same breakfast as him on fight day so he doesn’t have to see me having a bacon sandwich while he’s eating porridge!”

Karen, a Lancaster seamstress who presently works at Lancaster City Laundry, made her dress selection a little easier.

Karen received the figure-hugging cobalt blue mermaid gown with dazzling accents from top to toe on Sunday (October 3), as well as another one-shoulder fitting gown in emerald green with silver beading on the right breast.

She had until Tuesday (October 5) to make sure Paris ‘could walk without looking down’ in Vegas, where the fight was held on October 9.

Karen said to LancsLive: “I don’t make the dresses; all I do is fit them. It’s something I do for brides, and I’m a seamstress.

