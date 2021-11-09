Paris Fury yelled at the nurse, fearful that her daughter might die.

On today’s Loose Women, Paris Fury confessed she feared her child was dying as she spoke up about her horrible experience.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-daughter old’s was admitted to Alder Hey Hospital and placed in intensive care.

Paris told the ITV panel that Athena’s birth went nicely at first, until her heavyweight boxer husband, Tyson Fury, discovered something wasn’t quite right.

“Everything appeared to be perfect,” she remarked. Everything went well at the birth; she weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was perfectly healthy; however, after a few hours, we discovered something wasn’t quite right.

“Tyson was holding the baby and said, ‘Something’s wrong,’ so we phoned the nurses, who said, ‘Her heart rate is 300 beats per minute and it’s something called SVT,’ which is apparently fairly frequent in young babies.”

“She was rushed to ICU, and I couldn’t even go since I was still numb in bed.” “When I went in, she was getting ventilated – it was a bad, serious condition, and she needed to be blue whited over to Alder Hey hospital,” Tyson said. The doctors spent the next two weeks trying to figure out what was wrong with Athena, according to Paris, before things became worse just as she was due to be transferred to the high dependency unit.

“She just stopped breathing,” she added. She stopped responding. She wasn’t attached to any of the machines anymore, so I screamed for the nurses.

“The nurses rushed in, yanked her from my arms, placed her on the bed, pressed the buzzer, and all the doctors rushed in.” They dialed the number RESUS. I called Tyson, who was still training for his Wilder bout and was running around the hospital grounds.

“Obviously, everything with Athena seemed to be going well at this time, so he went for a jog.” He dashed into the room. “She’s dying, she’s dying,” I yelled, and it appeared as though she was dying.” After medics ventilated Athena, she has made a full recovery, and Paris commended the personnel for their efforts, stating, “The summary has come to an end.”