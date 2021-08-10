Paris Fury, Tyson Fury’s wife, releases the first photo of their baby daughter after she was admitted to intensive care.

Paris Fury, Tyson Fury’s wife, has released the first photo of their baby child Athena.

The couple’s sixth child, Athena, was born on Sunday at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in West Derby to the heavyweight boxer’s wife.

The couple has three children: Venezuela, 11, and Valencia Amber, three years old, as well as sons Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and Prince Adonis, one.

However, shortly after her birth, Athena was transferred to intensive care and placed on a ventilator.

“Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was delivered this morning,” Tyson said to his fans. Athena Fury was born on August 8, 21. Thanks. God is magnificent.”

Fury has now confirmed that his daughter is doing ‘a lot better,’ thanking hospital staff for their efforts.

“Baby Athena is doing a lot better and is off the ventilator,” he stated. She’s just adorable, and I’d like to do whatever I can to assist and appreciate the folks here! Ronald McDonald House Charities of the United Kingdom, Liverpool.”

Paris has also shared a lovely photo of Athena resting soundly in a white babygrow and a pink and white bunny comforter.

“Thank God she is doing well, and thank you for all of your comments, thoughts, and prayers,” Paris said.

The boxer has created a GoFundMe campaign with a raffle to collect money for the children’s hospital.

