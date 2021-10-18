Parents are split over their mother’s ‘unpopular opinion’ on Halloween.

As the macabre holiday approaches, a mom who “doesn’t like Halloween” has sent a message to other mothers.

The Southport resident pleaded with others not to “vile her.”

She stated the following in a local Facebook group: “Although it is an unpopular opinion, I dislike Halloween and do not want my daughter to participate in it.

“Please don’t hate me, but I can’t bring myself to celebrate an event that is designed to scare people and where children are encouraged to steal candy from strangers.

“Am I the only one who thinks this way?”

Many people have reacted to the message.

As one woman put it: “No, we despise Halloween as well! It’s terrifying, and it’s a waste of money.” Another person stated: “I regard it as harmless entertainment for children. But unless I was with them, I’d never let them eat candy from a stranger.” A third person stated: “I thought I was the only one who felt this way! We’re not going to do that because she’s just four and I don’t think she understands what it is to be honest.” One mother claimed that allowing her children to go trick-or-treating would be reversing the lessons she had taught them.

“I’ve spent a long time educating kids to speak to or take items from strangers, so we won’t be out trick or treating,” she explained, “but we might have a little party in the house.”

Another person stated: “No, and when we were kids, my mother wouldn’t let us [celebrate Halloween]since it’s like begging. But to each his or her own.” Others were in favor of having a Halloween party.

“Kids enjoy it, and that’s what it’s all about,” one mother wrote.

“I’m taking my child, and I’m definitely going to eat her chocolate!” remarked another.

Others stated that when their children are “aged enough to make their own choices,” they will let them decide.