Parents are heartbroken as the ‘only enjoyable place for kids’ is shut down by the council.

People across the Wirral have been outraged by the proposal to convert a popular family swimming pool into a gym.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, the fun pool at Europa Pools, which had a variety of water slides and a wave pool, has been closed.

Council officers opposed a motion by councillors to reopen it for the summer holidays, claiming that soaring Covid-19 case numbers at the time made it unsafe for public health reasons.

The gym was expanded at the ‘cost’ of a ‘one-of-a-kind’ swimming pool.

In a ‘temporary’ change of use, the council has extended the gym at Europa by building a new ground floor facility on top of the current fun pool.

The new enlargement, which opened on December 2, has sparked outrage from residents throughout the Wirral, who have dubbed the decision a ‘utter disgrace,’ with some saying the council should ‘be ashamed.’

“It’s unfair to Wirral residents because there are currently not enough pools for the public to swim in,” Donna Marie Jones remarked.

“We don’t need any more fitness centers; there are many already. What we do need is a place where families can come together.”

“They shut down the baths in New Brighton, and they’ve shut down a lot more since then.” We don’t need any more shopping malls or gyms; instead, we need a location where you can teach your children to swim and have fun.” Sharron Lorainne called the shift a “complete embarrassment” and a “genuine shame.”

“Wirral Borough Council should be ashamed,” she remarked.

“It just doesn’t add up.” We don’t require any more gyms. Europa Pools has been loved and appreciated by children and their families all throughout the Wirral. It’s heartbreaking.” Lisa Young, who believes the younger generations are being ignored, echoed same sentiments.

"I just feel like there are so many gyms opening across Wirral, but what's fresh for the kids," she told The Washington Newsday. What exactly is the council doing for the children?" I understand that the pool wasn't making much money, but how has the council been able to finance all of the new equipment if things are that bad?" Europa was faced with closure last December.