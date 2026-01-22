Paramount Extends Hostile WBD Offer Deadline to February 20

Paramount’s ongoing attempt to acquire Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) continues to intensify, with the company extending the deadline for WBD’s board to approve its all-cash hostile bid of $30 per share until February 20. This announcement comes after Paramount filed preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging WBD shareholders to block Netflix’s proposed acquisition of the media giant.

The new deadline gives WBD additional time to consider Paramount’s offer, which values the company at $108.4 billion. While Paramount maintains that its bid is superior to Netflix’s, it remains uncertain whether the company will increase its offer in the coming weeks. Netflix recently amended its own bid for WBD, raising its offer from a combination of cash and stock to an all-cash proposal valued at $82.7 billion, with each WBD share priced at $27.75. This shift, according to Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, is aimed at speeding up the process, especially ahead of the key WBD shareholder vote scheduled for April and regulatory approval. Netflix’s stock has suffered a roughly 30% drop over the past quarter, adding pressure to the company’s acquisition strategy.

Key Implications for WBD and Its Stakeholders

In its latest SEC filing, Paramount also highlighted the complexities of WBD’s planned restructuring, which includes separating its streaming and studios business from its linear television division, Discovery Global. If the Netflix transaction were to move forward, Paramount warned that WBD shareholders could see a lower per-share value due to potential debt allocation issues. The proposed split could lead to a reduction in the overall consideration WBD shareholders would receive, depending on how WBD handles its $17 billion debt load in relation to the Discovery Global business.

WBD, however, remains steadfast in rejecting Paramount’s bid. A spokesperson for the company reiterated that its board has unanimously chosen to pursue a merger agreement with Netflix, which it believes offers superior value. The statement further emphasized that over 93% of WBD shareholders have rejected Paramount’s offer. The company expressed confidence that it would secure the necessary regulatory approvals for its merger with Netflix, positioning it for what it sees as significant and reliable value creation for its shareholders.