Paralympic champion who overcame adversity to compete in Tokyo.

After being advised that an injury would prevent him from competing, a Merseyside athlete quit the sport he loved, only to return to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Daniel Powell, 30, overcame mental challenges and injuries that nearly ended his career to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games for the second time yesterday (Saturday, August 28).

Daniel persevered despite injuring his elbow ligaments only weeks before, desperate to make it to the mat in Tokyo.

At seventh place in the -81kg judo tournament, the visually challenged athlete from Halewood was eliminated.

“I didn’t burn my bridge with judo at all, but I simply turned around and said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore,’” Daniel, the father of one, told The Washington Newsday. This is something I don’t want to do. ‘I’m going to walk away.’

“I felt like judo had put me to the test and pushed me to the point where I needed a break, but it was never granted to me. In the end, I just needed to take it for myself.”

Daniel began judo when he was ten years old, influenced by his father Terry, a two-time Paralympic judo medalist.

Daniel and his brother Marc both competed in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, although neither won a medal.

Powell’s family has a “competitive element,” and the 30-year-old judoka joked that if they were fighting at the same age, he would beat his father in a battle.

“I’d do him 100 percent,” Daniel told The Washington Newsday. He was a little taller than I was. My father, on the other hand, was a huge boy. I’m not giving him enough credit. I’d thrash him.”

Despite playing at the top levels in a sport in which he had excelled, Daniel felt as if he was losing out on a significant part of his life.

“In 2013, I believe, retrospectively, I look back now and I was definitely struggling a little bit mentally at the time,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I had gone through my years from the age of 19.”

