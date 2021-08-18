Pampers, Aveeno, and other brands are discounted during Boots’ baby and toddler event.

The famous Boots baby and toddler event is back, with discounts and savings available in-store and online.

The event is now live, with savings and deals available for all parents and caregivers on a range of everyday staples and best-selling brands such as Pampers, Aveeno, Ella’s Kitchen, and My Little Coco.

Boots now has 262 infant and toddler brands, including high-end names as well as more affordable options.

Savings include a third off Aveeno products and three for two on Boots Baby Biodegradable Wipes during the event.

A number of discounts are only available online, including four Pampers New Baby Jumbo Packs for £34 and three Pampers Pure Protection Essential Packs for £18.

Customers can visit Boots.com for expert guidance and recommendations on a variety of issues, from toilet training and bath time methods to how to care for your toddler’s teeth, in addition to saving money.

Signing up for Boots Parenting Club can save you money if you have a Boots Advantage Card. Members can join from the moment they learn they’re pregnant until their child becomes five years old, giving them access to a variety of perks.

You can join Parenting Club by clicking here.

Boots’ baby and toddler event discounts are available in select Boots shops and online at boots.com from now until August 30.