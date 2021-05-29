Paige’s Friend Reveals More of What Chris Said About Paige’s Appearance at the Wedding in ‘Married at First Sight’

Chris from Season 12 is possibly the most controversial groom in the show’s history, which is no secret to Married at First Sight fans. He made it plain right away that he wasn’t physically attracted to Paige, his new bride. His misbehavior continued throughout the season, resulting in their breakup. Nancy, Paige’s best friend, is now speaking up about what the audience didn’t witness.

Chris has said several times that he is not attracted to Paige.

Chris told producers in his confessional that Paige was not his “type” right after they exchanged vows. He said that he’d never dated anyone who looked like her before, and that it was difficult to look beyond. He believed the situation couldn’t get any worse for him.

Despite this, on their wedding day and the morning after, he chose to be intimate with his new bride. Chris vanished for several hours on the second day. He told Paige that he had a panic attack and that he does not find her attractive when they returned to their hotel room on their honeymoon.

Paige was willing to work through her grief, and Chris claimed he wanted to give their marriage another chance. The next day, Chris informed Paige that his ex-fiancee was expecting his child. Paige said she’d tough it out once more.

Related: A Former Cast Member Reacts to Dr. Pepper Telling Paige That Chris Is a “Narcissist” on “Married at First Sight”

Chris decided not to move into their shared flat after their honeymoon. He also stated that he had spoken with a divorce lawyer and desired to leave the relationship. Chris began to make Paige feel as though he was playing with her emotions.

Chris was open about his lack of desire to Paige during a check-in with Pastor Cal. He even questioned why they were set up in the first place by the experts.

“I wasn’t attracted to the face, and I’m not saying this to be rude, but there are so many gorgeous Black, white, and Hispanic queens here in Atlanta, and I just feel like it shouldn’t be… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.