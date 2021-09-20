Paige Deville, star of Gogglebox, opens up about what it’s like to work on the show.

Paige Deville of Gogglebox has spoken up on what it’s like to work on the show.

According to Birmingham Live, the reality TV actress announced her departure from the show just before the first episode of the new season aired last Friday.

In her declaration, the 25-year-old accused the producers of the popular Channel 4 show of giving “zero aftercare help.”

“It’s been an experience, but one I cannot continue with due to lengthy hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and ideas, and minimal aftercare support,” she tweeted.

Paige appeared on the show with her mother, Sally, and revealed that her choice to leave was driven by a “irreversible” breakup with her co-star.

“The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance, and rigorous measures are in place to support contributors before, during, and after taking part in the series,” a Channel 4 spokeswoman said in response to Paige’s charges.

The TV personality has now revealed what it’s like to film the show.

Paige’s journey to Gogglebox

Paige was 23 when she was discovered by a Gogglebox talent spotter at her neighborhood hairdresser two years ago.

Following the tryouts, both she and her mother, Sally, were invited to appear on the show.

What do Gogglebox stars get paid?

Paige and her mother were paid £100 for each filming session.

Paige claims that filming is normally a nine-hour shift that begins in the afternoon. Filming would begin at 3.30 p.m. and continue until 12.30 a.m. She could participate in up to three filming sessions every week when filming a series.

“Despite the fact that we are celebrities, we are not given a celebrity wage,” she told BirminghamLive.

“Pete and Sophie, as well as the Malones, are more popular characters on the program than myself and my mother. Producers would contact us when they weren’t available and ask us to film at the drop of a hat, which we would do.

“However, filming takes a long time. You’d work from 3.30 p.m. until 12.30 a.m. and be paid £100 per filming session.”

What occurs when Gogglebox is being filmed?

In most cases, there are five people. “The summary has come to an end.”