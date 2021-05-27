Paget Berry of Below Deck Sailing Only Speaks to Two Season 1 Crew Members

Paget Berry, who starred in Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, stated he only communicates with two of his season’s cast mates.

On the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 Instagram “Pita Party,” he commented, “I’m in communication with Jenna [MacGillivray] every now and then.” “Obviously, Ciara [Duggan] and I are in contact,” she adds. But that’s all there is to it.” After the first season, Duggan and Berry got engaged. They bought a house together as well, but their relationship ended. However, despite their breakup, they have stayed friendly.

The Season 1 crew of the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ went their separate ways.

When they taped the episode, Berry stated the gang was pretty tight. “But sure, it simply filtered out, and everyone went their own way,” he explained. Daisy Kelliher, the main stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, stated that the team only works together for six weeks on the show.

Despite their lack of communication, Berry still admires Captain Glenn Shephard and makes jokes about chief engineer Byron Hissey. “It wouldn’t be Byron [Hissey] because Byron is a little b*tch,” he added when asked to put together his “ideal team.” He understands I’m joking.”

ONLY ONE MONTH!! Don’t forget to make a note on your calendars! #BravoTV’s #BelowDeckSailing premieres on February 3 pic.twitter.com/gKue4ivLCD

— Ciara Layne Duggan (@liveandsetsail) January 4, 2020

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ciara Duggan Lashes out at Jessica More From Below Deck Mediterranean – Accuses Her of Assaulting Her Sister

As for MacGillivray, Berry believes that her relationship with chef Adam Glick interfered with her experience on the show. “I think the issue with Jenna and Adam …,” Berry said. “The issue was they didn’t really see much of anybody else. They were infatuated with each other.”

“And then everybody else was secondary,” he continued. “It was a shame. I think, especially for Jenna, it definitely took away from her experience. She just got..what’s the term for guys like… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.