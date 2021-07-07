Paedophile fantasized about rapping his own child as a father.

In twisted internet discussions, a paedophile fantasized about being a father and rapping his own child.

Kyle Griffiths, 23, was involved in “extremely distributing” WhatsApp talks with other perverts.

He also shared part of his heinous collection of child rape movies over the messaging service.

His horrific cache includes clips of babies and toddlers being raped, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

On July 6, last year, police raided his home in Middleton Drive, Prescot, after receiving information concerning the posting of indecent photos.

His Samsung phone was seized, and it was discovered to contain 47 Category A indecent photos, including 13 videos, the most serious category depicting child rape.

These files, along with 41 Category B and 28 Category C obscene photographs, as well as 1,616 banned (cartoon) images of minors, were all downloaded between October 2019 and July 2020, according to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins.

Griffiths had also distributed Category A, B, and C indecent photographs on WhatsApp, according to the phone’s analysis.

On April 2, he transmitted a Category A video, two Category B images, and a Category C photo to one individual, and on April 5, he sent two Category A photos and one Category C photo to a separate person, according to the court.

“I should also emphasize a conversation that was sent by the defendant…,” Mr Hopkins added. I won’t read it out loud.”

The video is currently loading.

Unavailable video To play, simply click or tap the play button.

Soon, the video will begin to play automatically.

8Cancel

Now is the time to play

data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“” div class=“json-placeholder” data-json=“”

”playerType“:”jwplayer“,”staticUrl“:”https://s2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.uk“,”playerData“:”playerId“:”V19oeQPdg“,,”account“:”4221396001“,,”floatAndPark“:true,”adData“:”showAdvert“:true,”adUnitId“:”/5293/liverpoolecho.

”createdDateAsDate“:”2018-01-23T13:54:46Z“,”publishedDateAsDate“:”2018-01-23T13:54:49Z“,”lastModifiedDateAsDate“:”2021-07-07T15:06:29Z“,”videoHeadline“:”Devastating Consequences of Watching Child Sexual Abuse Online“,”keywords“:”“,”duration“:

,”id”:20290349,”title”:”Scene of quad bike crash on Baycliff Road in West”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/scene-quad-bike-crash-baycliff-20290349″,”thumbnailUrl”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.

“videoId”:”6245485487001″,”isVideoRelation”:false,”id”:20260209,”title”:”‘Idiot’ Drivers On Our Roads | Driving Fails | Ma”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/idiot-drivers-roads-d

“videoId”:”6243585540001″,”isVideoRelation”:false},

i”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/creepy-footage-shows-music-box-20245633″,”articleUrl”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/music-box-moves-itself-haunting-202456

“videoId”:”6243200966001″,”isVideoRelation”:false,”id”:20239580,”title”:”‘Idiot’ Audi driver nearly causes a ‘100mph’ crash”,”articleTypeName”:”brightcoveVideo”,”url”:”https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/video/idiot-audi-driver-nearly

”ownerSite“:”liverpoolecho“,”ownerSiteDomain“:”www.liverpoolecho.co.uk“,”subSectionOne“:”news“,”subSectionTwo“:”liverpool-news“,”features“:{”showVpaidControls“:”true“,”commentsEnabled“:”true“,”lfcMailingListId“:”75889“,”chameleon.cookiePolicy.enabled“:”false“,”pubmaticIdEnabled“:”false“,”lfcCss“:”true“,”tag.amphtml.enabled“:”true“,”prebidLibrary“:”false“,”authUI“:”true“,”quantcastCMPEnabled“:”true“,”openxDisplayPrebidEnabled“:”true“,”PWA“:”

“trackOffline”:true,“cacheFirst”:“modalTimeout”:2000,“combinedPrompt”:true,“scope”:“/news/”,“options”:“pushStyle”:“headline”,“pushSticky”:true“,,”navWithArticle.enabled“:“true“,,”prebidTestLibrary“:”true“,,”pubmaticIdDisabled“:”tru