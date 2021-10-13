Paddy Pimblett answers to Sean O’Malley’s tease of a ‘huge fight’ claim.

Paddy Pimblett has dismissed speculation of a confrontation with ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, claiming that the two are on ‘separate paths.’

After a dramatic first-round knockout of Luigi Vendramini on his professional UFC debut last month, Pimblett has been linked to a meeting with O’Malley.

‘The Baddy’ has been called out by a number of possible opponents, including O’Malley, after signing a big-money agreement to promote Barstool Sports.

Pimblett got into a public spat with the bantamweight prospect, with O’Malley declaring that he’s willing to fight the lightweight division’s newest entrant.

“He went out and did what he needed to do.” Apart from being nearly knocked out,” O’Malley remarked on The MMA Hour.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be a major fight.” I’m not sure. That was my first time seeing him fight, so we’ll see.” Pimblett, on the other hand, has dismissed suggestions of him fighting O’Malley, citing the size disparity as a huge impediment.

He also stated that the UFC would not want to mix the two of them together during a recent interview on the Anything Goes with James English podcast, though he hasn’t fully ruled out a fight.

“If he wants to fight me, lad, I’ll fight him, especially given how much smaller he is,” Pimblett remarked, “but as I said, we’re on separate paths.”

“He’s a 135er, and I’m a 155er, so we’re 20 pounds apart.” To be honest, the UFC won’t want to put us together because they want us to continue on our separate paths, you know what I mean?” That’s all there is to it; it’s all business for them. They are not irrational. They’ll do everything they can to keep us apart. They’ll definitely invite us to be guests on a f***ing show or something.”