Paddy McGuinness wears Liverpool FC gear, and Christine McGuinness swoons.

Christine McGuinness was irritated because her husband, Paddy, was dressed in a Liverpool FC jersey.

On Thursday, Liverpool supporter Christine posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories, showing Bolton supporter Paddy dressed in a Reds shirt.

While it’s unclear why Paddy was dressed in Liverpool training gear, Christine said it was the “greatest thing” he’d ever worn.

Carol Vorderman’s white swimsuit makes fans “speechless.”

Christine, a Halewood native, exclaimed, “Look at this hot b*****d, that’s the nicest thing I’ve ever seen you wear in my whole life, that’s stunning.” Paddy seemed less than impressed.

“You look so wonderful, that color is amazing,” Christine continued in another video.

“I simply want to get it off and shower,” Paddy explained.

Christine kept praising Paddy how fantastic he looked, saying things like, “It looks so amazing, look at him, he’s in a Liverpool uniform, say ‘that’s boss,’ it’s great, isn’t it?”

Paddy, on the other hand, did not agree, saying, “It’s absolutely not boss, can I take it off now?”

“It’s sound, isn’t it?” Christine asked. I believe you look fantastic; in fact, I think you look fantastic.”

Paddy posted the same videos to his Instagram account, but this time he clarified that he was wearing the kit “under duress” and that he “just wanted a shower.”

Christine is a big Liverpool fan, and she’s shared multiple images of herself and the couple’s three kids, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity, wearing the club’s shirts.