Owners on TikTok can’t get enough of toy dogs who “play with for hours.”

One basic toy has lately gone viral on TikTok, as dogs and their owners can’t seem to get enough of it.

The Jolly Egg is described as “ideal for outdoor activities,” particularly for breeds that enjoy chasing.

The egg is constructed of hard plastic and comes in a variety of colors. The appeal is that the design makes it difficult for your dog to get the egg into its mouth, causing it to fly around in all directions.

If your canine companion weighs up to 18kg, a small egg is recommended; if they are a larger breed and weigh more than that, a large egg is recommended.

One owner, in one of the many videos about the toy, admits to being skeptical at first, but then shows her dog playing with it for “three hours” before having to take it away.

They claim it’s the only toy their dog won’t destroy, and thousands of other people appear to agree.

Pet owners are also remarking on their enthusiasm for the toy in the video, which has over 487,000 likes and nearly 70,000 shares.

“This gadget was a hit with my friend’s English bulldog,” one individual said. It was the most active she had ever been.”

“I work at a dog bar, and we have a large one, and I enjoy seeing dogs herd it,” another explained.

“My Dutch Shepherd likes to play with for hours,” a third person wrote. What a fantastic toy.”

“We have a Bentley, too, and he loves his eggs,” one dog owner remarked. He has two because they come in different sizes, and he spends hours playing with them.”

Many people have stated that they can’t get the item on Amazon since it keeps selling out. Another user, however, suggested that empty water bottles may be used instead.

“I consider it genius because after I’m done, all I have to do is dump it (the water bottle) on the ground and call it a dog toy,” he stated.

The toy costs £23.51 in total, not including shipping. However, it can be found on a variety of websites.