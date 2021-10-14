Owen Wilson’s ex claims that he has never met his 3-year-old daughter Lyla.

Varunie Vongsvirates, Owen Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, claims that he has yet to meet his only daughter Lyla.

Wilson’s ex-wife informed the Daily Mail that the 52-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star had never spoken to their 3-year-old daughter, despite having contacts with his two older kids.

“Unfortunately, he has never met her,” Vongsvirates, 37, told the magazine after their daughter turned three.

Vongsvirates shared a cute snapshot of Lyla, a blue-eyed, blonde-haired lookalike of her famous father, on Instagram on Saturday. “Happy 3rd birthday to my rambunctious toddler!” “I adore you!!!!!,” she wrote.

According to the publication, Wilson’s representative has yet to react to a request for comment.

Wilson is “not involved at all” with Lyla and has “never” met his youngest child, according to Vongsvirates, who told the same site in 2019 that she implored him to be a part of their daughter’s life multiple times.

She added at the time, “He helps financially, but it’s never been about that,” adding, “Lyla needs a father.” It’s funny how [Owen] continues getting parent roles; in fact, he’s portraying a father in his latest film and has never met his own kid.” Wilson portrayed Nate Pullman, Wilson’s father, in the 2017 coming-of-age movie “Wonder.” In February 2022, he will co-star with Jennifer Lopez in “Marry Me,” which will be released in theaters.

Wilson and Vongsvirates had a five-year informal relationship before calling it quits. He took a paternity test after she gave birth to their daughter in 2018, and the results revealed that he was Lyla’s father.

“He even checked the no visitation box in court in June,” an unnamed insider told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “He even checked the no visitation box in court in June…” He doesn’t want to see her [and]has no desire to have custody of her.” Wilson, on the other hand, appears to have a terrific relationship with his two other children. With exes Jade Duell and Caroline Lindqvist, he has a 10-year-old son named Robert, who is named after Wilson’s father, and a 7-year-old daughter named Finn.

Wilson spoke on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2017 and addressed his relationship with his two sons.

“It’s incredible.” I mean, whatever Ford says is the funniest thing ever, and I can crack a joke and get silence. “It’s nothing from those guys,” he remarked, referring to his eldest son Robert Ford, who goes by the middle name Ford. “I can already see how they’re going to do it.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.