Owen Wilson Opens Up About His 2007 Suicide Attempt and Mobius’s Future in Marvel.

In an interview with Esquire titled “Owen Wilson Is Doing Great, Thanks,” Owen Wilson poured his heart out. He talked about life, family, his 2007 suicide attempt, and the long-awaited future of Mobius in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during this conversation.

“Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in ‘The Revenant,’ some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you win, he’ll be there at the end whispering, ‘This ain’t going to bring your boy back,’ or your dad back, or any good times from your past back,” the “Marley & Me” star said during the interview. Or whatever else comes to mind. And when that guy is playing with your life, you simply have to hang on and wait for it to pass.’”

Andrew, Owen’s older brother, “stayed in his house with him after that, rising with him each morning and making up little itineraries for each day so that life looked at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, truly good” following his suicide attempt.

Owen has previously struggled with depression, and in August 2007, he was brought to the hospital after attempting suicide.

Owen joked about his boys, saying that he is “on a single-dad schedule.”

He mentioned how much he enjoys telling them stories in his PJs at night, much like his father used to do with him and his siblings.

“Sometimes recounting the stories at night, you do take a little joy in the fact that these men are into this story!” he recalled. ‘Dad, you should do something with this,’ one of them even suggested. This is a fantastic story!’ It was about a little gang of guys in a post-apocalyptic world with a pack of dogs—I cater to my audience.”

With Caroline Lindqvist, the 52-year-old actor has two sons: Robert, 10, and Jade Duell, 7.

Later, the star of “Midnight in Paris” talked on Mobius’ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I couldn’t even guess.” Although, given that we’ve established the temporal factor, I suppose Agent Mobius could appear anywhere, including outside the MCU,” he hinted.

“If they do a reboot of ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ or ‘Back to the Future,’ we might see him. Agent Mobius might be present. Wilson told Esquire, “It’s possible if they rent him out.”

One of Owen’s roles was Mobius. Brief News from Washington Newsday.