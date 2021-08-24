‘Overwhelming,’ says Mandy Moore of her first solo parenting experience with son Gus.

Mandy Moore is opening up about her first time as a single parent.

Because her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, was on tour last week, the 37-year-old star of “This Is Us” looked after her 6-month-old son August, a.k.a. Gus, alone for the first time since his birth.

Moore described the experience as “overwhelming,” but she was “grateful” for the time she spent bonding with her baby boy.

“I’m very fortunate to be your mother, Goose. According to Us Weekly, she said on her Instagram Story Sunday, “This little man is truly the best, even while teething and plainly in discomfort.”

“Had my first solo parenting experience these past few days (hubby is on tour), and it can be overwhelming, but I’m so grateful to have him all to myself,” she said.

Moore’s message was accompanied by a photo of Gus staring into the camera.

The star of “A Walk to Remember” has a slew of gorgeous images and updates on her baby boy on Instagram. Moore only uploaded a photo of Gus in a black and white striped onesie three days ago to commemorate his six-month birthday.

“I’ve spent the last six months with the happiest, nicest guy on the planet, and the most amazing, unconditional love. We are the luckiest people on the planet, and we adore you, Gus!!” ‘I’m a 37-year-old adoring mother,’ she wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith married in 2018 and had their first child in February. “Gus is here,” the singer-actress captioned the first snapshot of her baby boy on Instagram at the time.

Moore kept his face disguised but expressed excitement that their “beautiful boy,” August Harrison Goldsmith, arrived on his due date. “We were expecting to fall in love in all kinds of new ways,” she continued, “but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Moore also joined other mothers in commemorating National Breastfeeding Week earlier this month. She shared photos of herself breastfeeding her son and talked about her experience on social media.

“Breastfeeding isn’t always easy (clogged ducts, scheduling life around feedings, pumping for when I’m at work, etc…), but nursing my baby boy for over six months has been a beautiful, messy, and oh so rewarding experience I will love forever,” she said on Instagram.

Moore expressed her gratitude to her body as well as the great support she received from others around her, particularly during the early stages of breastfeeding when she had no idea what she was doing.

