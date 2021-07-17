Over the weekend, binge-watch some new movies and documentaries.

The number of movie theaters in the United States has been steadily increasing. While this news will please many who have been desiring a cinematic experience, others just enjoy fresh content from the comfort of their own homes.

So, here’s a rundown of new content available to view online or in theaters this week.

A New Legacy of Space Jam

If you enjoy viewing movies with your family, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is an excellent choice. The tale revolves around professional basketball star LeBron James and how he gets stuck in the digital realm. It is an animated short based on the 1996 film “Space Jam.” The animated comedy is currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

Out of the Grave

“Out of Death,” a criminal thriller directed by Mike Burns, was released in theaters on Friday. Bruce Willis, Jaime King, and Lala Kent play the lead roles in the film. The thriller follows a crooked cop who executes a murder in a rural setting, with a hiker becoming an unwitting eyewitness. Bill Lawrence is the author of the story. It’s worth noting that the entire video was shot in just nine days in November 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tournament of Champions is an escape room game.

Are you a fan of suspenseful horror films? If that’s the case, you should see Adam Robitel’s “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” which was released exclusively in theaters on Friday. The psychological horror thriller is a follow-up to 2019’s “Escape Room,” and it follows a group of survivors from past escape rooms as they try to overcome new lethal traps. Taylor Russell, Holland Roden, Isabelle Fuhrman, Indya Moore, and Logan Miller have major roles in the film.

In a gunfight, you’ll perish.

Do you want to see a romantic drama? “Die in a Gunfight,” directed by Collin Schiffli and starring Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta, Travis Fimmel, Kaya Scodelario, and Nicola Correia-Damude, is a great weekend movie to watch. It follows a man in New York City who falls in love with the daughter of his father’s competitor. The film is currently showing in theaters.

Anthony Bourdain’s Roadrunner is a documentary about the chef Anthony Bourdain.

This chef’s journey is worth watching if you consider yourself a foodie. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” directed by Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, is a nearly two-hour documentary based on chef Anthony Bourdain’s exploits. The documentary is now showing in theaters.

