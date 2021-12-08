Over 80 holiday-themed specials will be available to stream in December, according to Peacock Christmas Episodes 2021.

With the holiday season now here and in full force, it’s time to get into the spirit by binge-watching holiday-themed episodes of your favorite series.

Peacock has proven to be one of the strongest streaming video platforms since its launch in June 2020, with much of Universal Branded content making its way there since then—meaning there’s lots to watch this holiday season. Check out these 85 specials that will be available to stream for the rest of the season.

Season 2, Episode 9 of “30 Rock” is titled “Ludachristmas.”

Tracy is unable to attend the staff’s annual Ludachristmas party, but Liz’s parents and brother arrive to brag about her.

Season 3, Episode 6 of “30 Rock” is titled “Christmas Special.”

Liz is left alone for the holidays when her parents go to a couples-only retreat for the holidays.

Season 4, Episode 8 of “30 Rock” is titled “Secret Santa.”

Kenneth’s desire to perform a Secret Santa is met with skepticism by the TGS team, while Jack’s foray into social networking leads to him reconnecting with an old high school crush. Liz searches for a present for Jack, while Pete exacts vengeance on Jenna by making her traditional Christmas solo into a duet.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a television series set in New York City “”Christmas” is the eleventh episode of Season One.

Jake takes command of Holt’s security after he receives death threats, and Terry regains his mojo.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a television series set in New York City “”The Pontiac Bandit Returns” (Season 2, Episode 10)

The Pontiac Bandit is back in detention, where he has a plea deal thanks to his knowledge of a Giggle Pig dealer. Gina and Boyle are concerned that their parents are becoming too close, so Santiago buys Holt a present for Christmas.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a television series set in New York City “”Yippie Kayak” (Season 3, Episode 10)

Terry must save Jake, Charles, and Gina from a true “Die Hard” predicament on Christmas Eve.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a television series set in New York City “”Captain Latvia” (Season 4, Episode 10)

When Jake assists Charles in finding his son’s favorite toy for Christmas, the two find themselves in the middle of a Latvian crime ring. The team prepares for the annual caroling contest against its sworn enemy, the MTA, at the precinct.

Season 6, Episode 12 of “Cheers” is titled “Christmas Cheers.”

After learning that everyone else has given Rebecca a Christmas present, Sam rushes out to buy her one.

Season 1, Episode 10 of “Chicago Fire” is titled “Merry Christmas, Etc.”

Cruz makes a hard decision to save his brother from a gang battle; Dawson invites Casey to a party after an expensive jewelry goes missing at the scene of a fire, prompting an internal inquiry.

Season 3, Episode 10 of “Chicago Fire” is titled “Santa Bites.”

Season 3, Episode 10 of "Chicago Fire" is titled "Santa Bites."

The Chicago Holiday Fest is put in jeopardy by a house fire.