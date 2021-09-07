Over 60,000 people watch as a bored BTS fan screams lyrics on Twitter.

We already know that BTS supporters, or “ARMYs,” are constantly eager to create new records, much like the successful boyband, which continues to accomplish new milestones and maintain a consistent string of winning new awards in the music industry.

On Sept. 6, a “bored” ARMY sparked up Twitter Space with a “screaming concert” that drew over 60,000 individuals, allowing the presenter to set a new Twitter Space record for the most listeners.

ARMYS and other curious minds flocked to the #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics link, which quickly became a worldwide trending issue on Monday.

For the uninitiated, Twitter Spaces allows individuals to hold live audio discussions with one another, whether it’s a small group or a large group.

On Monday, Twitter user @Carrotbunk00, a.k.a. “Yoongi’s gf,” created the area #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics, where she screamed lyrics from popular BTS songs.

According to Koreaboo, the ARMY Twitter Area presenter later sang normally to the joy of additional admirers who continued to come into her space, allowing her to break a previous record of 50,000 listeners.

The link was retweeted by ARMYs till it reached almost 60,000 people.

A fan pointed out that the screaming concert drew in more people than a stadium could hold.

“Please, she should out the stadium capacity nauur bts (sic) concert who! 60k+ listeners!” #bts, but I’m screamin’ the lyrics.”

Another supporter shared her joy at the “historic” occasion and warned against underestimating a “bored” ARMY. “Never underestimate the strength of a bored and tannie (sic) army. #btsbutimscreamingthelyrics #OurAceYoongisGf

Another fan congratulated @carrotbunk00 on the success of her place with a virtual “water tank.”

“Dear Twitter, set a reminder. On this day, history was made. Congratulations, @carrotbunk00! *I’m sending water tanks as a token of my gratitude.”

Ned Segal, Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer, was one of the verified users that signed up.

The “Yoongi’s gf” Twitter Space lasted around three and a half hours without the presenter revealing her identity.

BTS was inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame in 2022.

The group’s monster hit “Butter” paved the way for most of the group’s awards, including the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (108,200,000 views), the most-streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11.04 million), and the most-streamed act on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11.04 million) (16.8 billion streams).