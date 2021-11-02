Outside the bank, a security guard’s cash bag was taken.

It happened today (Tuesday) around 11.30 a.m. outside the NatWest branch on Prescot Road in Old Swan.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “After a cash theft in Old Swan this morning, detectives are seeking for information (Tuesday, November 2).

Officers were dispatched to NatWest on Prescot Road at 11.30 a.m. after reports of a cash bag being taken from a security guard outside the bank.

“There were no threats, and the guard was uninjured. The criminal bolted down Derby Lane.

“He’s described as being white and dressed in a dark blue hooded jacket and grey slacks.

“CCTV and witness investigations are still ongoing.”

Please call @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 326 if you witnessed the event or caught anything on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices.

