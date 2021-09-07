Outside McCooley’s, a thug threatens a stranger with a claw hammer.

Outside McCooley’s, a thug with a claw hammer threatened a man, threatening to “cut him.”

Martin Breen approached Shannon Gaynor five times on two separate days, and he had previously threatened a rail worker at Moorfields Station, threatening to “smash your f****** face in.”

Breen, 32, has a past conviction for possessing a bladed object, according to CCTV evidence.

The mother of the cop who was assaulted has been granted time off from her curfew for a vacation in Spain.

Breen was the subject of a major assault in December, which may have exacerbated his epilepsy and altered his behavior, according to his attorney Brendan Carville. His punishment was deferred until next month.

“I’m not making you any promises, but I’m going to give Mr Carville an opportunity to get some medical evidence to see if it establishes that what happened the week before Christmas contributed to the way you behaved on these occasions to such an extent that it reduces your culpability and makes you less blameworthy,” Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, told Breen.

He believes it will allow Mr Carville to argue for a suspended prison sentence despite the fact that he already had a six-month suspended sentence for burglary hanging over him at the time of the crimes.

Judge Flewitt also remanded him on bail, but warned him: ”One way to make sure you go to prison is to step out of time in the meanwhile, so make sure you retain your cool no matter what you think about authority or other people’s reactions.”

The first incident occurred on December 4 last year, when Breen got off a train at Moorfields and shoved his ticket in the face of a train worker who wanted to examine it, according to prosecutor Martyn Walsh. He then pushed his way through the barriers and threatened them.

“If there were no cameras, I would crush your head in,” he said.

“Breen squared up to him interfering in his personal space, and the worker was frightened for his safety,” Mr Walsh continued. He was advised to leave by other males, and he did.”

