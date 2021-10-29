Outside Lloyds bank, a security guard was assaulted by cash box burglars.

While delivering money to a bank in Liverpool, a security guard was assaulted and robbed.

At around 10.15 a.m. this morning (Friday, October 29), emergency services were dispatched to Lloyds Bank on Broadway in response to robbery reports.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a G4S employee had been beaten by a criminal who had fled with a cash box.

The guy then fled the scene in a white Transit van towards Norris Green.

He’s described as a Caucasian man clothed in black and wearing a black face mask.

Detectives have already discovered the van abandoned on Lowerson Road.

The bank was cordoned off by Merseyside police, and forensic officers were on the site conducting investigations.

Steve Hardy, Chief Inspector, stated: “It is reprehensible to target someone going about their daily business in the community, and we are determined to track down those involved and bring them to justice.

“We are still in the early phases of this inquiry, and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Walton area this morning and witnessed anything strange.

“Likewise, if you were traveling in the area earlier this morning and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you spot anything. Any information you have could be extremely helpful to us in our inquiry.

“Please contact us directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by ringing 101 and referencing log 298 of 29/10.

“Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.”