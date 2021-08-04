‘Our Perfect Sanctuary’ is Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Los Angeles home.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine adore their “beautiful retreat” in Los Angeles.

The pair recently invited admirers into their family home in Los Angeles’ posh Pacific Palisades area. The modern farm house, created by Cliff May in the late 1930s, had been the ideal place for the Maroon 5 frontman to spend the past year’s confinement, according to him.

“We were very grateful to have this place during the COVID lockdown,” Levine told Architectural Digest. “In a world when nothing appears to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary,” says the author.

Prinsloo joked, “It’s really everything we need or want.”

In 2019, Prinsloo and Levine paid $32 million for the house from ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the home has around 8,800 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, as well as an office, gym, art studio, and swimming pool.

When it came to finding a home, Levine and Prinsloo already knew what they wanted. Indeed, they had a definite aesthetic in mind for their home.

“We didn’t want an opulent McMansion,” says the couple. That isn’t who we are at all. We were drawn to this location because it felt familiar. “You could tell there had been kids here before,” Levine said.

Rashid Johnson, Raymond Pettibon, and Sage Vaughn are among the artists whose work hangs on their walls, and the pair also had their furniture custom-made. In their kitchen, Levine also displayed some of his favorite fashion items, including an original pair of Jordan 1s.

“I adore the look of a well-worn classic shoe. “It’s strange that it’s in the kitchen, but whatever,” Levine added. His model wife seemed to approve of his fashion sense, saying, “We adore it.”

Apart from Prinsloo’s “dream come true” closet, Levine has his own walk-in closet filled with sweatshirts, T-shirts, and sneakers inspired by Kanye West.

“The closet’s motivation was simply watching the famous David Letterman/Kanye West conversation because I saw Kanye’s closet and just became drooling,” Levine admitted.

Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, the couple’s two girls, also make sure that their home is safe and fun for them.

They were big fans of Clements Design, according to Levine, and their L.A. home was their second project together. Brief News from Washington Newsday.