Other Actresses Who Were Considering Playing Cher in ‘Clueless’

Clueless wouldn’t be the same without Alicia Silverstone as Cher. The movie’s producers wanted Silverstone from the start, but studio bosses didn’t seem sure that a 17-year-old Silverstone could deliver. Several other young performers were considered for the now-iconic picture at the time.

What other actresses were considered for the part of Cher?

Amy Hecklering had her heart set on Silverstone from the start, but the film’s casting directors wanted to conduct a thorough search. There were several performers on the rise at the time that were vetted for an audition.

Amy Heckerling, the director of the film “Clueless,” got the idea for Cher’s virtual closet from a Hollywood producer.

Hecklering told Vanity Fair in 2015, “I saw Alicia Witt.” “Tiffani Thiessen,” says the narrator. She was in that show, and she cut her hair, and everyone was furious? Yes, Keri Russell. Then they say, ‘You have to see the girl from [Flesh and Bone].’ I was never able to meet her. I think she was preoccupied with something else. Gwyneth Paltrow turned out to be the person in question.”

Reese Witherspoon, the future star of Legally Blonde, was also interested in playing the role. She remarked of Witherspoon, “Everyone exclaimed, ‘This girl is incredible.'” “She’s going to be enormous.”

Heckering, on the other hand, had made up her mind and was a staunch supporter of Silverspoon. Silverspoon would seal the deal with a dinner date.

Why did filmmakers want this? Alicia Silverstone is a well-known actress.

When Hecklering was writing the Clueless script, she first saw Silverstone in a series of Aerosmith music videos.

Heckerling previously told The Telegraph, as cited by E! News, that he spotted her in the first one and videotaped it so that when he gave in the screenplay, he could show them the lady he liked. Carrie Frazier, the casting director and a friend of Heckerling’s, was also smitten by Silverstone.