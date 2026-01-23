Oscar Nominee Wunmi Mosaku Shines in ‘Sinners’ and Hollywood

British actress Wunmi Mosaku is making waves this awards season, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the highly anticipated 2025 thriller *Sinners*. The film, which stars Michael B. Jordan as a vampire-hunting twin, has put Mosaku in the spotlight, with her portrayal of the powerful and enigmatic hoodoo healer, Annie. Her character is also the love interest to Smoke, one of Jordan’s twin roles, bringing a mix of supernatural intrigue and emotional depth to the screen.

But it’s not just her recent Oscar nod that’s making headlines. The 39-year-old star, who is also known for her role in the *Loki* Disney series and *Lovecraft Country*, made waves earlier this year when she revealed her pregnancy at the Golden Globes. Wearing a striking yellow gown, she became a topic of conversation both for her red carpet presence and the joyful announcement.

A Journey from Manchester to Hollywood

Born in 1986 in Nigeria to Yoruba professors, Mosaku’s family relocated to Manchester when she was just one year old. Despite initially aspiring to become an opera singer, she shifted her focus to acting and went on to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. After graduating in 2007, Mosaku quickly made a name for herself, landing key roles in theatre and television, including a memorable appearance in *BBC’s Moses Jones* and ITV’s *Vera*.

However, it was her portrayal of Gloria Taylor in the critically acclaimed *Damilola, Our Loved Boy* that truly launched her career. The role earned her a BAFTA, cementing her as a formidable talent in British television. From there, Mosaku ventured into more high-profile roles, appearing in the gritty crime series *Luther* and *Lovecraft Country*, where she played the complex character Ruby Baptiste. She also made an impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring as time agent Hunter B-15 in *Loki*.

Despite her success, Mosaku has remained grounded and connected to her roots. She openly discussed her discomfort with Hollywood’s fame culture, preferring to keep a close-knit circle of friends away from the industry. “Hardly any of the people I hang out with are actors or from the industry,” she shared, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a normal, authentic life.

Today, Mosaku is based in the United States, where she lives with her husband, an entertainment professional, and their young daughter. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, “I definitely wouldn’t have gone on a date with an American that I ended up marrying… My whole life would have been totally different.” Yet, her career speaks for itself—nominated for 58 awards and winning 19, Mosaku’s star is only continuing to rise.